Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

SIR a bid to institutionalise 'vote theft', claims Rahul Gandhi

'Vote theft is an issue and SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system,' the Congress MP claimed while talking to reporters.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 04:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 04:49 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian Politicsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us