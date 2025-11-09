Vande Mataram row | Congress cites CWC statement of 1937, says PM 'insulted' Rabindranath Tagore

The opposition party's attack came after the prime minister had said on Friday that important stanzas of the national song, 'Vande Mataram', were dropped in 1937, which sowed the seeds of the partition, and asserted that such a "divisive mindset" is still a challenge for the country.