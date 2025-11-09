Vande Mataram row | Congress cites CWC statement of 1937, says PM 'insulted' Rabindranath Tagore
The opposition party's attack came after the prime minister had said on Friday that important stanzas of the national song, 'Vande Mataram', were dropped in 1937, which sowed the seeds of the partition, and asserted that such a "divisive mindset" is still a challenge for the country.
The Congress Working Committee met in Kolkata Oct 26-Nov 1 1937. Those present included Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sarojini Naidu, J.B. Kripalani, Bhulabhai Desai, Jamnalal Bajaj, Narendra… pic.twitter.com/bJb899UhQz