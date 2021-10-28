Relief to Indian flyers as Oman approves Covaxin

Covaxin finds place in Oman's list of approved Covid-19 vaccines

This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin

PTI,
  • Oct 28 2021, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 14:01 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been included to the approved list of Covid-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine.

In a tweet, Bharat Biotech noted: "Covaxin has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with Covaxin."

The vaccine major cited a press release issued by the Embassy of India, Muscat, in this regard.

"Embassy of India, Muscat, is pleased to inform that the Government of the Sultanate of Oman has added Covaxin to the approved list of Covid-19 vaccines for travel to Oman. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification on 27 October regarding this," the release stated.

All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine, it added.

All other Covid-19 related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers, the release stated.

This notification will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken Covaxin, it noted.

Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.

