Serum Institute seeks indemnity protection: Report

Covid-19 | Serum Institute of India seeks indemnity protection: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 03 2021, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 08:41 ist
dar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine — Covishield, has sought indemnity protection against liabilities, news agency ANI reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

More details awaited.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Serum Institute of India
Adar Poonawalla
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covishield
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

New NASA missions to study Venus

New NASA missions to study Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

 