Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscryptocurrency

Dogecoin outperforms bitcoin as Trump spurs crypto speculation

Among the leaders are Shiba Inu-themed digital token Dogecoin, a meme-crowd darling promoted by Trump supporter Elon Musk. Also known as Doge, the coin is up about 50% in the past five days.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 10:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Credit: Bloomberg

Credit: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 10:14 IST
Elon MuskBusiness NewsBitcoinDonald TrumpCryptocurrenciesdogecoincryptocurrencyUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us