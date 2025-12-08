Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Deepinder Goyal teases launch of ‘Temple’; what we know about the device so far

Taking to his Instagram account, Goyal posted a picture with caption 'coming soon'
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 07:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 07:50 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsZomatoDeepinder Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us