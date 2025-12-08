<p>Co-founder and CEO of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zomato">Zomato </a>Deepinder Goyal recently shared a teaser for his upcoming project, 'Temple', which is a brain blood flow monitoring device.</p><p>Taking to his Instagram account, Goyal posted a picture with the caption "coming soon".</p><p>"Getting there. Follow @temple for more updates," he wrote.</p>.<p>A few weeks back on his LinkedIn account, Goyal had posted about this project. </p><p>"I'm not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I can’t keep with myself any longer. It’s open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human longevity," he wrote in the post. </p><p>Adding multiple slides on the research titled 'Is gravity why we age?', Goyal wrote "Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan."</p>.'Reductionist, mono-causal': Liver Doc takes on Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's 'Gravitational Theory of Aging'.<p>The slides mentioned: "Gravity reduces blood flow to the brain, which leads to brain aging."</p><p>"An aged brain leads to an aged body."</p><p>"I am not saying 'gravity exists' or 'blood flow matters'. Everyone knows that," the post read.</p><p>The post further stated, "We are NOT saying that gravity is the only cause of aging. We are only saying it might be a key, fundamental, and overlooked driver that might be the rate-limiter to human longevity. Even if we learn to live better with gravity, we wont defy death. But we might just unlock two, three, or maybe even five more decades of health span."</p>