Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala actor assault case: State govt to appeal against verdict acquitting Dileep

Announcing the decision, State Law Minister P Rajeev said the survivor didn't get complete justice through the present verdict.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 10:58 IST
India NewsKeralasexual assault

Follow us on :

Follow Us