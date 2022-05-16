Spl child boarding case: DGCA finds IndiGo in violation

DGCA issues showcause notice to IndiGo over special child boarding incident

IndiGo had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in 'a state of panic'

PTI
PTI,
  • May 16 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 18:23 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Aviation regulator DGCA Monday said it has issued a showcause notice to IndiGo after a fact-finding committee found the airline staff prima facie violated regulations in denying boarding to a specially-abled child at the Ranchi airport on May 7.

The airline had on May 9 said the boy was denied boarding as he was "visibly in panic".

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight, his parents -- who were accompanying him -- also decided not to enter the plane.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the matter.

"The committee has submitted its report," the DGCA said in a statement on Monday.

The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in-camera as per the request of the affected family, it said.

"The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” it mentioned.

In view of this, it has been decided to issue a showcause notice to the airline through its authorised representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances, it said.

"To meet the ends of justice, the airline has been provided an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in next ten days from today i.e. till May 26, 2022. After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken," it added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indigo
IndiGo Airlines
Business News
DGCA

What's Brewing

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

 