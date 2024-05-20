DH Deciphers | The troubles facing Air India since acquisition by Tata

What was behind the mass sick leaves among Vistara and Air India Express (AIX) crews?

In simple terms, pay and working hours. The acquisition of Air India by Tata Sons and the ongoing merger of the full service airlines and the budget carriers meant that a section of pilots, cabin crew and ground staff would lose out in terms of pay parity.

In AIX’s case, since the mass sick leaves started, causing problems to thousands of travellers, the management decided to sack around 25 employees. After the government's intervention and conciliatory discussions between the management and the employees union, which is controlled by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the sacked workers were re-instated and all those who had called in sick agreeing to rejoin operations. Normalcy was resumed by May 12.

An official statement from the Air India Express said, " A section of our cabin crew reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations and guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date."