Jaguar opens bookings of I-Pace electric vehicle

Jaguar Land Rover India on Wednesday announced commencement of bookings of its all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace.

It takes on Mercedes-Benz India’s recent electric car launch -- the EQC.

The vehicle has a 90 KWh lithium-ion battery that delivers 400 ps from its two electric motors. The battery comes with an 8-year or 160,000 Km warranty. Deliveries are expected to begin from March 2021.

The vehicle accelerates from zero to 100 Kmph in just 4.8 s. The I-Pace will be offered in three variants that include S, SE and HSE.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “We are extremely thrilled to commence our electric journey in the Indian market with the introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE. While focusing on the company’s vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.”

The company said that it has tied up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions to I-Pace customers.