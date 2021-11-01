Toyota registers growth of 34 per cent in October

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday announced that the company sold a total of 12,440 units in the month of October 2021, thereby clocking a growth of 34 per cent when compared to the wholesales in September 2021. For reference, the company had sold a total of 9284 units in September 2021 and a total of 12,373 units in October 2020.

V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors besides pent-up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-Covid times.

“In the month of October, we have been able to register a 34 per cent growth when compared to our sales in September 2021. Our cumulative wholesales from January to October has also reported a growth of 78 per cent when compared to sales in the corresponding period last year. Our flagship models Innova Crysta and the Fortuner, continue to dominate their respective segments. The Toyota Vellfire too has been performing exceptionally well, reiterating customer’s confidence in the brand. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are garnering good booking orders and we are working towards immediately catering to the pending orders in these segments,” he added.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India has sold 2863 units in October 2021. Amid the acute shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide, the carmaker said that it has limited stocks at its dealerships currently.

The company said that with an added momentum in demand due to the festival season, the momentum continues as MG has received more than 4,000 bookings for Hector and more than 600 bookings for ZS EV and Gloster in October. The newly launched Astor has also received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings. The deliveries for the first batch of Astor will begin from first week of November. Bookings are now open for Astor delivery in 2022.

The company added that the global chip shortage has hampered production resulting in lower sales. “The challenge to ensure timely deliveries is likely to persist through November and December and we expect this to get better in Q1 next year," it added.