TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Tata Power  

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Power.

As part of the MoU, the two companies agreed to drive the comprehensive implementation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) across India and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations.

The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India, a statement said. This will also give the customers of TVS iQube electric scooter access to the charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India.

The statement added that the partnership aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers. This partnership will further help drive EV adoption in the country among two-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step in going electric.

“TVS Motor Company has always been at the forefront of delivering green vehicles to our customers. This collaboration with Tata Power marks yet another significant milestone towards enabling a greener future for the country. Our partnership will substantially enhance customer convenience through world-class fast-charging solutions. TVS Motor is extremely excited and proud to be the pioneering partner with Tata Power. Fitting to TVS Motor vision of electrification, we envisage a wide and reliable charging infrastructure for two and three-wheeler EV customers across India, powered by renewable sources of energy such as solar,” said Sudarshan Venu. Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

“We are happy to join hands with TVS Motor, one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers globally, to become their EV charging partner. Through this collaboration, we will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration resulting in the creation of robust EV charging eco-system across India." said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

The company’s MoU with Tata Power is in line with its commitment to expanding the presence of TVS iQube Electric in over 25 cities within the next few months. The electric scooter is presently available in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vizag, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.