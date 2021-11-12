 TVS Motor joins United Nations Global Compact 

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced that they have joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest sustainability initiative.

The company has become the first Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer to be a part of UN Global Compact.

TVS Motor Company will now support the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said: “TVS Motor Company has always aligned its business goals to support a broader sustainability agenda. As a part of the United Nations Global Compact, we will be further able to build on our efforts across the supply chain with access to the right tools and experts. We also look forward to engaging in collaborative projects which advance the wider development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals.”

All TVS Motor Company offices and operations globally, in India, Singapore, Indonesia, the UK, and Europe, will adhere to our commitment. This will also enable TVS Motor Company to access a wide range of tools and learn from the UN Global Compact expertise on this topic to take our sustainability efforts further. TVS Motor Company is keen to extend the UN Global Compact to its other partners and vendors and bring them onboard as part of its effort in the future.

Subhash Kumar, President, UN-GCNI and Chairman, ONGC Group said: "The commitment to support UNGC Principles and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has encouraged socially responsible organisations across India to join the Global Compact initiative. We are delighted to welcome TVS Motor into the GCN India family and look forward to jointly pursue goal-oriented initiatives towards the advancement of UN Global Compact’s mandates and achievement of SDGs.”

The United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles -- in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption -- and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative globally, with more than 14,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories in over 160 countries and more than 70 Local Networks. Currently, UN Global Compact has around 400 participating organisations in India from various industries.