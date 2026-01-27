Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Forest department report lists glaring violations by KCRE, no evidence against ARRS

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had ordered a probe against the two organisations after multiple complaints.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 23:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 23:58 IST
India NewsKarnatakaEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us