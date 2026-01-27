<p>Bengaluru: The forest department’s inquiry into unauthorised commercial activities in Agumbe of Western Ghats has found glaring violations by Kalinga Centre for Rainforest Ecology (KCRE), but found no evidence to back charges against Agumbe Rainforest Research Centre (ARRS).</p>.<p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had ordered a probe against the two organisations after multiple complaints. The inquiry reports by Shivamogga Circle Chief Conservator of Forest K T Hanumanthappa dated Sept 30, 2025 provide details of violations at KCRE research centre, including commercial activities without necessary clearances, commercial activities centred around wildlife without permission and violation of eco-sensitive zone rule and trespassing, for which a case was booked. Copies of inquiry reports are with DH.</p>.<p>The reports submitted to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Bengaluru, said KCRE run by P Gowri Shankar operated from a 2 acre 23 gunta property located just 340 metre from the boundary of the Someshwara wildlife sanctuary and well within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) as well as 160 metres away from the Hosur reserve forest. The officer expressed concerns over herping tour organised in the night with use of torch light.</p>.<p>In 2024, the deputy commissioner of Shivamogga permitted Gowri Shankar to convert 26 gunta of land for “residential personal housing.” However, the centre has three cottages, a separate wooden cottage for Gowri Shankar, a kitchen, toilet and other facilities. A person was charged about Rs 16,000 to 31,000 per night in two- or three-day workshops.</p>.<p>The report said KCRE has been registered as a micro enterprise providing “holiday homes and private guest houses”.</p>.<p>“These elements prima facie show a plan to develop and use the place and buildings for commercial purpose,” it said.</p>.<p>The report said many of the programmes organised by KCRE were centred around “wildlife attraction based activities” conducted within ESZ and in a thickly wooded area.</p>.<p>“As per section 12 of Someshwara Sanctuary ESZ notification, the buildings and activities come under regulated activities. They require permission from ESZ monitoring committee,” it said.</p>.<p><strong>Defence questioned</strong></p>.Deploy staff, drone on MM Hills to prevent wildlife attack: Karnataka Forest Minister Khandre.<p>It questioned the defence offered by Gowri Shankar that the activities were aimed at creating awareness. There were no approved plans and schedules, no clearances by authorities or a monitoring mechanism and the activities were run without checks, it said.</p>.<p>Lastly, the report said action has been taken in one instance in which the department registered a case under Wildlife (Protection) Act against Gowri Shankar based on a video clip, which prima facie showed violation of Sec 9 of the Act. In another instance, the department registered a trespassing case.</p>.<p><span class="italic">DH</span> sent a detailed query to KCRE and shared a certified copy of a report. “We have only now been privy to the report through your communication. We will verify the same with the concerned authorities. After looking over the contents of the report, our office will decide on appropriate course of action,” Sharmila Gowri Shankar, assistant director, KCRE said in response.</p>.<p>A separate report on ARRS said the organisation is situated in a 4 acre 27 gunta property in Tallur, 22 metres from Someshwara wildlife sanctuary. It has 2 buildings older than 18 years and 3 cottages. While not commenting on clearances issued to properties, the report said the personal bank accounts of ARRS manager Ajay Giri showed no evidence of commercialisation of research permissions.</p>.<p>To a question, Shivamogga Deputy Conservator of Forests Ajjaiah G R said as per instructions from higher-ups, both organisations have been told to get clearances for any activity that involves commercial gains. On violations, he said, “The reports have been submitted. The department and government will take action”. </p>