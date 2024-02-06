JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Digital commerce platform OTO raises $10 million from cricketer K L Rahul, others

Digital commerce platform OTO on Tuesday said it raised $10 million (around Rs 83 crore) from a clutch of investors, including cricketer K L Rahul.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 07:57 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Digital commerce platform OTO on Tuesday said it raised $10 million (around Rs 83 crore) from a clutch of investors, including cricketer K L Rahul.

The fresh funding was led by GMO Venture Partners with participation from Turbostart, cricketer K L Rahul and a few other family offices as well as existing investors Prime Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, and 9Unicorns funds, OTO said.

The investment is aimed at expanding the company's presence to over 30 cities and strengthening its existing partnerships.

"OTO has recently raised funding of $10 million," the platform said.

The latest funds will strategically expand OTO's presence to over 30 cities, support the transition to electric vehicles, and fortify existing partnerships, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 February 2024, 07:57 IST)
Business NewsK L RahulCricketersMarketsTrendingFundraising

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT