Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Digital payments account for 99.7% transactions by volume in 2024: RBI report

The payments ecosystem in India has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, said the RBI's half-yearly Payment System Report, June 2025.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 14:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 14:52 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIonline payment

Follow us on :

Follow Us