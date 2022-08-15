Domino's faces ire as pic shows toilet brush over dough

Domino's faces Twitterati ire after picture & video show mop and toilet brush above pizza dough

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 15 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 21:55 ist
A mop and a toilet brush hanging near the pizza dough allegedly at a Domino's Pizza outlet, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino's came in for sharp criticism after a Twitter user posted a picture purportedly showing a mop and a toilet brush hanging above the pizza dough almost touching it.

The Twitter user by name Sahil Karnany, who said he was an IT graduate, posted the photograph and video and wrote, "This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore." He claimed that the outlet in question was on Hosa Road in the city. He also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

 

As the photo went viral and a Tamil Twitter user too posted it, the Domino's Care wrote on Twitter, "We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety."

"We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out. Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers," Domino's said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Domino's Pizza
Business News
Twitter

What's Brewing

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space

Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space

Here's how some species will survive climate change

Here's how some species will survive climate change

Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front

Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

 