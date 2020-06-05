Trump says he views US-China trade deal differently

Donald Trump says he views US-China trade deal differently amid coronavirus

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 05 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 21:44 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he views the Phase 1 trade deal inked between the United States and China differently in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I guess I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago," Trump said at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

"Getting along with China would be a good thing. I don't know if that's going to happen. I'll let you know," he added.

