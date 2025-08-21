<p>Bengaluru: Global commerce leader eBay, which has enabled $75 billion of gross merchandise volume in 2024, on Thursday opened its global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. </p><p>The office, which is located at the Embassy Tech Village on the ORR, will serve as a technology innovation hub. </p> .iPhones with TikTok installed get sold for over Rs 8 crore on eBay in US.<p>Speaking to Deccan Herald, ahead of the launch, Mazen Rawashdeh, SVP & Chief Technology Officer, eBay, said India is a strategic growth market for the company, not only because of its vibrant ecommerce ecosystem but also because of its unmatched technology talent.</p><p>The city’s strong talent pool in AI, engineering, and analytics, combined with its global reputation for technology leadership, makes it a natural choice for our expansion, he said.</p> .<p>The Bengaluru office, which is expected to see upwards of 300 engineers, is designed to accelerate the company's innovation agenda globally, helping it scale AI-driven customer experiences and product innovation across markets. "By investing in India, we are strengthening our ability to serve 134 million active buyers in over 190 markets while positioning ourselves for long-term growth in emerging regions," he said.</p> .<p>"Such locations are helping us reinvent the future of ecommerce. eBay’s approach is centered on AI-first commerce, drawing from decades of shopping and selling insights. We are building robust teams in AI/ML, applied research, engineering, analytics and business teams that will directly influence the customer experience worldwide," he said.</p><p>eBay’s about 65,000 sq ft new office will host a variety of functions including technology and engineering, AI/ML, applied research, product development, product management and data analytics and more.</p> .<p>"We have 2.4 billion listings and already 10 million unique sellers who are already using generative AI features. The work done in Bengaluru will have global visibility and impact," the CTO said.</p><p>The company, which was founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, expects the Bengaluru office to encompass a diverse range of functions and will focus on advancing eBay’s AI-first commerce strategy. </p>