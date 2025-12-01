Menu
iQOO 15 Review: Well-packaged premium phone

iQOO 15 is a well-packaged premium phone, delivers smooth performance, impressive build quality, top-class display, excellent battery life and a really good camera. Though the device's starting price is way more than the predecessor's, the device is worth the hefty price.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 01:38 IST
iQOO 15
4.5/5
  • Pros:

    Impressive display | Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon | Long battery life | Reliable camera

  • Cons:

    Starting price is way more than (Rs 18,000) the predecessor's launch price. It should be noted that there is a huge increase in the costs of premium mobile silicon and RAM chips; OEMs-- iQOO and others-- have no choice but to inflate the price of the premium phones. That's said, iQOO 15 is worth the price tag.

Specifications:

Display: 6.85-inch 2K+ (3168×1440p) curved Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED screen. It supports 144Hz variable refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and offers up to 6000 nits peak brightness | Durability rating: IP68+IP69 | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 | Main Camera: 50MP camera (with 1/ 1.49-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0) and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, f/2.65, OIS) with LED flash| Front: 32MP (f/2.2) camera | Colours: matte black Alpha Edition and Legend Edition in white | RAM + Storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage— for Rs 72,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively

iQOO 15.

iQOO 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15.

iQOO 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15.

iQOO 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15.

iQOO 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15.

iQOO 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15 single-core and multi-core performance score on Geekbench 6.0

iQOO 15 single-core and multi-core performance score on Geekbench 6.0

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15 GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.

iQOO 15 GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15.

iQOO 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit</p></div>

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample with 100X Zoom.

iQOO 15's camera sample with 100X Zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15's camera sample.

iQOO 15's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

iQOO 15.

iQOO 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 01 December 2025, 01:38 IST
