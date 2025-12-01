Impressive display | Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon | Long battery life | Reliable camera
Starting price is way more than (Rs 18,000) the predecessor's launch price. It should be noted that there is a huge increase in the costs of premium mobile silicon and RAM chips; OEMs-- iQOO and others-- have no choice but to inflate the price of the premium phones. That's said, iQOO 15 is worth the price tag.
Display: 6.85-inch 2K+ (3168×1440p) curved Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED screen. It supports 144Hz variable refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and offers up to 6000 nits peak brightness | Durability rating: IP68+IP69 | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 | Main Camera: 50MP camera (with 1/ 1.49-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0) and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, f/2.65, OIS) with LED flash| Front: 32MP (f/2.2) camera | Colours: matte black Alpha Edition and Legend Edition in white | RAM + Storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage— for Rs 72,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively