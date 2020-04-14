Ecommerce firms seek govt nod to deliver more products

Even as the prime minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown for another 19 days, the e-commerce sector has sought clearance from the state government to start delivering both essential and non-essential goods during the extended lockdown period with necessary safety precautions.

In a presentation made to the state chief minister B S Yediyurappa through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the e-commerce industry has stated that they can help the government in achieving the objectives of the lockdown by supplying essential items and other necessary goods.

“We have requested the government to allow e-commerce companies to deliver all products in an unrestricted manner. In case of restrictions on full opening, we have asked the government to allow delivery of smartphones, laptops & tablets, household & kitchen items, and books & general merchandise,” an e-commerce industry representative told DH.

The central and state governments have already classified e-commerce as an essential service. In recent weeks, e-commerce companies have ramped up capabilities to deliver essentials, namely food and grocery, to consumers across the country.

“An ICMR study shows a Covid-19 patient could infect 406 people in 30 days with free movement. On the other hand, a single e-commerce delivery person prevents about 350 people from coming out in a week to buy essentials. Ecommerce can also help promote social stability by ensuring people have access to all products in a timely manner,” the industry representative said.

Ecommerce platforms have the logistics infrastructure to deliver supplies of food, hygiene/sanitary and PPE products to front line responders (e.g. community kitchens) and vulnerable communities (e.g., migrant camps, via kiranas) in approximately 19,000 pin-codes using their delivery network.

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has said partial operations by selected industries should be allowed to restart partially on a priority basis. “The “safe” lifting of the lockdown for sectors such as food processing, packaging, e-commerce, aerospace, construction and logistics sectors either partially or fully,” Sandeep Singh, Chairman, CII-Karnataka said.

It supports the MSME sector in a big way and the government can drive the revival of MSME sellers.