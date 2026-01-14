<p>Iran accused US President Donald Trump on Tuesday of encouraging political destabilization, inciting violence, and threatening the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote to the UN Security Council.</p><p>"The United States and the Israeli regime bear direct and undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth,” he wrote in the letter, which was also sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.</p>.Trump's administration ends temporary protected status for thousands of Somalis in US: Reports.<p>He wrote the letter in response to a social media post by Trump earlier on Tuesday.</p>