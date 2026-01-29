Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Economic Survey 2026: Gold, silver prices to remain elevated amid global uncertainties

The survey highlighted that both gold and silver touched lifetime highs during 2025, reflecting heightened global uncertainty and strong safe-haven demand.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGold pricesEconomic SurveySilver prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us