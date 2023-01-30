'Budget 2023 to have schemes for IT skill development'

Budget 2023 to have schemes for IT development and software-based startup incubators: BeyondKey CEO

'The introduction of digital rupees will further aid the IT export from India to Global companies,' he added

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 30 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 15:41 ist
Piyush Goel, CEO and Co-founder at BeyondKey. Credit: Special Arrangement

Piyush Goyal, CEO and Co-founder at BeyondKey, which provides services in technologies such as AI, NLP, and Machine Learning expected positive things for the IT industry in the 2023 Budget. 

"India's IT sector has proved how businesses across sectors experienced massive global outreach and growth with software solutions being at their back-end. The pandemic-induced paradigm shift of many D2C and B2B players taking their businesses online has also caused an uptick in IT & software solutions in India. The Union Budget is most likely to have a key focus on India’s IT infrastructure with schemes pertaining to IT skill development programs and software-based startup incubators that will consequently facilitate sectoral upliftment.The introduction of digital rupees will further aid the IT export from India to Global companies.
 

The union budget provides a vital means of creating an impetus for investments to be channelized into newer areas of growth. Stakeholders across the sector are hopeful that the coming budget speech does the same for new-age technologies like 5G and AI. It will enable the IT companies to leverage the growing demand of these techs abroad and build on the digital growth that our nation is experiencing," he said. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget 2023
IT
information technology
Business News

What's Brewing

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

'Soliga ecarinata': Meet the new wasp genus 

 