Budget 2023 to have schemes for IT development and software-based startup incubators: BeyondKey CEO

Piyush Goyal, CEO and Co-founder at BeyondKey, which provides services in technologies such as AI, NLP, and Machine Learning expected positive things for the IT industry in the 2023 Budget.
"India's IT sector has proved how businesses across sectors experienced massive global outreach and growth with software solutions being at their back-end. The pandemic-induced paradigm shift of many D2C and B2B players taking their businesses online has also caused an uptick in IT & software solutions in India. The Union Budget is most likely to have a key focus on India’s IT infrastructure with schemes pertaining to IT skill development programs and software-based startup incubators that will consequently facilitate sectoral upliftment.The introduction of digital rupees will further aid the IT export from India to Global companies.
The union budget provides a vital means of creating an impetus for investments to be channelized into newer areas of growth. Stakeholders across the sector are hopeful that the coming budget speech does the same for new-age technologies like 5G and AI. It will enable the IT companies to leverage the growing demand of these techs abroad and build on the digital growth that our nation is experiencing," he said.
