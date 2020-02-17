FM Sitharaman in Bengaluru Live: Finance Minister to meet industry representatives, economic professors today

FM Sitharaman will hold another interaction with intellectuals, influencers, economic professors and professionals at 2:30 pm.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4:00 pm at Hotel Shangri-La.
FM Sitharaman will hold another interaction with intellectuals, influencers, economic professors and professionals at 2:30 pm.
The interaction with traders and industry representatives will be held at Hotel Shangri-La in Bengaluru at 11 am.
During the interaction, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to listen to concerns of industry representatives around the Union Budget 2020.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold an interactive session with Trade and Industry Representatives on Union Budget 2020 at 11 am.
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's interaction with industry representatives in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for live updates.