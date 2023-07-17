Gopalpur port sets national record in cargo handling

Gopalpur Port in Odisha’s Ganjam district has set a new national record by achieving the highest-ever iron ore lumps cargo loading of 59,150 metric tons on vessel MV Reachy Spring nominated by JSW Steel in 24 hours on July 13 to 14.

The port managed by Shapoorji Pallonji Group has also set a record by loading 86,700 MT of iron ore lumps in 40 hours on the vessel on July 15 with an average loading of 2,167MT per hour, a statement issued by the port said. The master of the vessel awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to Gopalpur Port for this record, officials said here on Monday.

Also Read | AIIMS Bhubaneswar now opens dharmasala for patients' attendants

Gopalpur port, the deepest all-weather port in the state with round-the-clock operations, has achieved fastest ever loading of iron ore lumps manually since its inception, officials said.

It is located between Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports positioning it uniquely for imports as well as coastal transportation of cargo on the east coast of India.

Amit Saboo, managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji port maintenance, said the record-breaking achievement at Gopalpur port has demonstrated the port’s cargo management efficiency and capacity to handle large volumes of cargo.

The chief executive officer of Gopalpur port, V. Janardhana Rao, said the achievement was due to proper planning. The best rail and road connected port in the state was consistently setting newer records for cargo handling, he said.

The port had discharged more than 32,000 MT coal cargo in 24 hours from vessel MV New Prestige recently, he said.

The port has a capacity to handle more than 20 rakes a day and this record-breaking performance on marine operations reinforces its position as a reliable and competitive maritime gateway. Gopalpur is poised to be the next super port in east India, added Rao.

Under the management control of Shapoorji Pallonji Group since 2017, Gopalpur Port provides requisite marine infrastructure to handle cape vessels up to a deep-draft of 14.5 metres.

Furthermore, the port provides open and closed storage space to store about 2.5 MT of cargo.

Gopalpur port has eight operational rail yard sidings for efficient and seamless handling of multiple cargos.