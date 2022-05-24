India caps sugar export to 100 lakh tonne a year

India has capped sugar exports to 100 lakh tonne a year to keep a lid on local prices and ensure steady supplies in the domestic market.
India is the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil. Lower sugar output in Brazil and high oil prices which encourage mills there to produce more sugarcane-based ethanol have spurred global price gains.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe
You can now travel back in time on Google Street View
Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s
Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list
The era of borderless data is ending
Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs
K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest
At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?