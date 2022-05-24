India caps sugar export to 100 lakh tonne a year

India caps sugar export to 100 lakh tonne a year

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 24 2022, 23:23 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 23:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India has capped sugar exports to 100 lakh tonne a year to keep a lid on local prices and ensure steady supplies in the domestic market.

India is the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil. Lower sugar output in Brazil and high oil prices which encourage mills there to produce more sugarcane-based ethanol have spurred global price gains.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Business News
sugar

What's Brewing

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 