Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre to bring new agriculture laws to provide strong legal protection to farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Those involved in supplying fake agricultural inputs are not just committing economic offences but betraying farmers' trust, Chouhan said.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsShivraj Singh ChouhanfarmersChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us