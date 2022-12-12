Net direct tax collection grows 24% to Rs 8.77 lakh cr

Net direct tax collection grows 24% to Rs 8.77 lakh crore; nears 62% of Budget Estimates

This represents 61.79 per cent of the full-year Budget Estimates (BE) of direct tax collection for 2022-23 (April-March)

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 12 2022, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 11:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Photo

The net direct tax collection grew 24 per cent to Rs 8.77 lakh crore in the April-November of the current fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

This represents 61.79 per cent of the full-year Budget Estimates (BE) of direct tax collection for 2022-23 (April-March).

"Direct tax collection net of refund stands at Rs 8.77 lakh crore as of November 30, which is 24.26 per cent higher than the net collection for the corresponding period last year," the ministry tweeted.

The collection accounts for 61.79 per cent of Budget Estimates for FY 2022-23.

Also Read | Why the new tax regime has failed to enthuse many taxpayers

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 lakh crore this fiscal, higher than Rs 14.10 lakh crore collected last fiscal (2021-22). Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.

Tax collection is an indicator of economic activity in any country.

The collection from the levy of tax on goods and services sold (GST) has flattened to around Rs 1.45-1.50 lakh crore per month.

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.15 lakh crore were issued between April 1 and November 30, which is about 67 per cent higher than the last year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Economy & Business
Tax collection
Tax
Direct Tax

What's Brewing

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

Bengaluru schools work to wean kids off social media

Bengaluru schools work to wean kids off social media

How to plan your finances better

How to plan your finances better

5 strategies to know for retiring early

5 strategies to know for retiring early

 