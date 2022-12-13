RBI removes informal NDF restrictions on banks

The Reserve Bank of India had placed these restrictions in October to manage the volatility on the Indian rupee

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Dec 13 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 14:27 ist
The RBI logo. Credit: Getty Images

India's central bank has lifted informal restrictions placed on banks for trading in the non-deliverable forward market (NDF), four bankers told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India had placed these restrictions in October to manage the volatility on the Indian rupee. The rupee in October reached a record low of 83.29 against the dollar.

The rupee's relative stability in recent weeks has probably made RBI comfortable with allowing banks to access NDF again, one of the bankers said.

The rupee was quoting at 82.71 to the dollar.

