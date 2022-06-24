Economy in 'pink of health' with high FD? Chidambaram

With high fiscal deficit, inflation, is Indian economy in 'pink of health'? asks Chidambaram

He also questioned the government for 'backsliding" on the fiscal deficit target for the current year

  • Jun 24 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 14:54 ist

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday criticised the government over the state of the Indian economy, asking if it was in the "pink of health" after high fiscal deficit, inflation, and the depreciating value of the Rupee.

He also questioned the government for "backsliding" on the fiscal deficit target for the current year.

"Within months of setting the FD target at 6.4 per cent for 2022-23, government is backsliding. Now, Government is saying it will 'try to keep the FD at 6.7 per cent', same as the level in 2021-22," the former finance minister said on Twitter.

"High FD, high inflation, huge FPI outflows, depreciating rupee, depletion of forex reserves -- what do they point to? Is the Indian economy in the pink of health," he questioned.

The Congress party and its leaders have been questioning the government's economic policies and accusing the BJP dispensation of "mismanaging" the country's economy. 

