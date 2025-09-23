Menu
Rupee hits record low of 88.75 against dollar on FII outflows, H-1B visa fee hike

The rupee slid 47 paise to a historic low amid fears that the steep US H-1B visa levy will hit Indian IT exports, even as foreign fund withdrawals and weak market sentiment piled on pressure.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 11:32 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 11:32 IST
