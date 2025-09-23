Menu
Markets extend losing streak on FII outflows, H-1B visa fee worries

Sensex and Nifty slipped for a third session as selling in IT and private banks, coupled with foreign fund withdrawals and rupee weakness, weighed on sentiment.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 11:27 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 11:27 IST
