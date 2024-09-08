Affordable housing has become unaffordable to build, say realty developers

Bengaluru: No other sector seems to have pivoted to ‘premiumisation’ quite like real estate.

As the premium and luxury realty residential segments take off in India’s top cities, developers are sidelining the affordable housing segment, despite agreeing that there is a shortage of supply compared to the ever-present mass demand.

This comes even as the government has made a clear push towards affordable housing, as shown by their allocation of Rs 30,170 crore to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) in this year’s Union Budget, up 20.19% from last year.