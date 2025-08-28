Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump administration plans overhaul of H1B visa, Green Card process: Lutnick

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the H1B system is a “scam” and hinted at a new “Gold Card” programme to prioritise top talent.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 05:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 05:59 IST
World newsVisaUnited States of AmericaGreen Card

Follow us on :

Follow Us