As India develops, problem of high food inflation will get less severe: RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal

"We naturally have diverse geographic regions, better integrated markets sourcing from different regions can help mitigate climate change induced food price spikes," she said.

Moreover, as the weight of food in consumption falls and food consumption itself becomes more diversified, the impact and size of future food price shocks falls, she noted.

Goyal stressed that under flexible inflation targeting, expectations get better anchored.

She cited the example of East Asia, where food prices were allowed to rise and agriculture was subsidized only after food budget shares fell.

"India unfortunately opted for a distorting system of subsidies to farmers as well as to consumers," she said, adding that given India's huge population this was very expensive and reduced the space for government investment in agriculture.

Besides, Goyal said it also kept inflation high as procurement prices rose each year.

She said agricultural productivity is finally rising supported by a policy reset, along with the availability of new technologies even though further policy adjustment is required, she stressed.

According to official figures, retail inflation declined to a five-month low of 4.85 per cent in March, mainly due to cooling down of food prices. The inflation in the food basket was at 8.52 per cent in March, down from 8.66 per cent in February.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has recently said that the baseline projections show inflation moderating to 4.5 per cent in 2024-25, from 5.4 per cent in 2023-24, and 6.7 per cent in 2022-23.

Replying to a question on India's current macroeconomic situation, Goyal said conditions have been created for sustainable and inclusive growth.

"We are seeing results since 2021 with continued robust growth, reduction in multi-dimensional poverty, more assets and infrastructure sustainably helping the lower income groups, more opportunities for youth," she said.