Explained | How the US is daring the world to find a dollar alternative

Over the past three weeks, I have been asking financial services executives, global investors and other experts in Asia and the United States how long they think the Americans can keep at it without meaningful blowback. Several of the sources requested anonymity to speak candidly about the situation.

These conversations showed consternation is growing, both at home and abroad, about the consequences of US hubris. But despite trying, no one so far has been able to find a credible alternative or expects one to emerge anytime soon, and they have partly themselves to blame.

In Asia, for example, people are asking with increasing urgency what's their 'America plus 1', as they search for ways to reduce their US exposure and boost non-dollar trade flows.

But attempts to build such systems are slow-going or haven't gotten traction. And rising authoritarianism, threats to individual and property rights and geopolitical tensions have meant that even if US assets are less attractive than they were before, other options are worse.

A recent survey, for example, shows central bank reserve managers plan to increase their dollar holdings over the next 12-24 months as the rise in global geopolitical tensions and need for liquidity draw them to the currency.

"Perhaps ironically, the US dollar's strength is, in part, due to its near-unchallenged safe-haven status," said Steve H Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, who served on former President Ronald Reagan's Council of Economic Advisers. "That said, most investors don't understand geopolitics and the dangers that lurk below the surface – until it's too late."