<p>Mumbai: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forex-reserve">forex reserves</a> jumped USD 5.543 billion to USD 692.576 billion during the week ended November 14 due to a steep increase in the value of gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.</p>.<p>The overall reserves had dropped by USD 2.699 billion to USD 687.034 billion in the previous reporting week.</p>.<p>For the week ended November 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 152 million to USD 562.29 billion, the data released on Friday showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.Forex reserves drop USD 2.7 billion to USD 687 billion.<p>Value of the gold reserves jumped by USD 5.327 billion to USD 106.857 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) grew by USD 56 million to USD 18.65 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imf">IMF</a> increased by USD 8 million to USD 4.779 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. </p>