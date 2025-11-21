<p>Bengaluru: A 31-year-old woman techie has lodged a complaint alleging that an unidentified biker misbehaved with her on 100-Feet Road in Indiranagar.</p><p>The incident occurred on Sunday around 10 pm on 10th Main Road. According to the complaint, the accused rode close to the woman and touched her in an inappropriate manner, causing her distress. As she tried to raise an alarm, he managed to flee from the spot. </p><p>Following the incident, the woman approached Indiranagar police on Thursday and filed a complaint. The investigating officers are verifying the CCTV footages to identify the biker. But, they still have no clue about the accused as footages are not clearly visible. </p>.Eatery worker arrested for sexually harassing, robbing woman in Bengaluru.<p>Speaking to DH, the victim who is working in an IT company, said, "I had come to a nearby hotel to have a cup of tea and was returning home when the incident happened. The biker was wearing a helmet and he slowed down the bike right behind me. I was numb after the incident. I had to rush as I was in hurry to attend to my personal work. So, I took four days time file a case and police immediately registered FIR and assured that they will catch the suspect."</p><p>This is second incident in Indiranagar. On November 3, an unidentified man allegedly flashed at a woman in Indiranagar when the latter was out on a morning walk. The accused is still at large. </p>