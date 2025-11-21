Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Techie alleges misbehaviour by biker on Indiranagar’s busy road

Speaking to DH, the victim who is working in an IT company, said, "I had come to a nearby hotel to have a cup of tea and was returning home when the incident happened.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 12:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 12:18 IST
Bengaluru newsIndiranagarmisbehaviour

Follow us on :

Follow Us