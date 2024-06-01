GST collection rises 10% to Rs 1.73 lakh crore in May

New Delhi: The country's gross GST collections rose to Rs 1.73 lakh crore in May, growing 10 per cent year on year driven by increased revenues from domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

GST collections had touched a record high of Rs 2.10 lakh crore last month.

"The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month of May 2024 stood at Rs 1.73 lakh crore," the ministry said in a statement.