India's automotive industry poised to rank number 3 in world by 2030: Govt

In the automobile market in India, two-wheelers and passenger cars accounted for 77 per cent and 18 per cent market share respectively during 2021-22. Passenger car sales are dominated by small and mid-sized cars.

India aims to double its auto industry size to Rs 15 lakh crore by end of year 2024. There has been an FDI inflow of $33.77 billion in the industry from April 2000 till September 2022 which is around 5.48 per cent of the total FDI inflows in India during the same period.