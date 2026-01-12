Menu
Homeworld

Donald Trump declares himself as 'Acting President of Venezuela', posts on Truth Social

This comes after US forces carrying out a massive strike against Venezuela and capturing President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 03:26 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 03:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpVenezuela

