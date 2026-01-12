<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump">Donald Trump</a> on Monday took to Truth Social to post a photo of his own Wikipedia page with a picture of his with his designation listed as "Acting President of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Venezuela">Venezuela</a>"</p><p>The post has Trump's official portrait, followed by the designation “Acting President of Venezuela, “Incumbent January 2026," after which the designation as the 45th and 47th President of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">United States</a> has been listed. </p>.<p>However, the Wikipedia page appears to have been edit once again with the deletion of the Venezuelan designation. </p><p>This comes after US forces carrying out a massive strike against Venezuela and capturing President Nicolas Maduro along with his wife. The couple was brought to New York, where they are under trial for narco-terrorism conspiracy charges. </p><p>Earlier this month, the US carried out a “large-scale" strike against Venezuela, capturing the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife Cilia Flores, was flown to New York, where they were indicted on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges.</p><p>Hours after Maduro's custody, Trump announced that the US will run Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition".</p><p>"We can't take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn't have the interests of Venezuelans in mind," Trump had said. </p><p>Venezuela's vice president and oil minister, Delcy Rodriguez, was formally sworn in as the country's interim president last week.</p><p>The US president had also announced a deal with the Latin American country in which Venezuela will "turn in" 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to Washington, which will be sold at market price. </p><p>"That money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!" Trump had declared on Truth Social. </p>