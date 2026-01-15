<p>New Delhi: India's merchandise exports to the US declined 1.83 per cent to Rs 62 crore ($6.88 billion) in December 2025 due to high tariffs imposed by America, according to Commerce Ministry data.</p>.<p>Exports also contracted in September and October last year. However, it rose 22.61 per cent in November.</p>.<p>Exports to the US stood at $7.01 billion in December 2024. Imports grew 7.57 per cent to $4.03 billion in December 2025, data showed.</p>.<p>During the April-December period of this fiscal year, the country's exports to the US increased 9.75 per cent to $65.87 billion, while imports rose 12.85 per cent to $39.43 billion.</p>.<p>The US has imposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27. The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement to boost two-way commerce.</p>.<p>On the data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that despite challenges, exports have recorded positive growth.</p>.Prioritise resolution of US tariff, Rs 15,000 crore export orders from Tiruppur wiped out: CM M K Stalin tells PM Modi.<p>"We have been holding well. We are in positive territory...Going forward, we hope that we will be in positive territory," he told reporters here.</p>.<p>India is buying oil from all its traditional suppliers, he added.</p>.<p>"We are buying oil from the US also...our growth in purchases from the US rose by 40-50 per cent in nine months...that's why imports from the US were also robust," he added.</p>.<p>India's exports to the UAE, Germany, Hong Kong, Spain, Malaysia and Vietnam saw positive growth during the month under review.</p>.<p>However, exports to the Netherlands, UK, Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Australia, Nepal, Brazil, South Africa and France registered negative growth.</p>.<p>On the imports front, inbound shipments in December declined from nations like Russia, Switzerland, Indonesia, Thailand and Qatar.</p>.<p>However, imports rose from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Singapore, and Japan.</p>