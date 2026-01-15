<p>The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) at Ulwe in Raigad district has marked a key operational milestone by crossing one lakh passengers within the first 19 days of commercial operations, reflecting strong passenger traction and a steady ramp-up in travel demand from the region.</p><p>As of 12 January 2026, NMIA handled a total of 1,09,917 passengers, comprising 55,934 arriving and 53,983 departing passengers. The airport recorded its busiest day on 10 January 2026, with 7,345 passengers handled in a day, a NMIA spokesperson said on Thursday.</p>.NMIA set to emerge as an integrated multimodal transport hub.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi had commissioned the NMIA on 8 October 2025 and the new airport launched commercial operations from 25 December 2025. </p><p>During this period 25 December 2025-12 January 2026, NMIA managed 734 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), including 32 General Aviation ATMs, demonstrating growing utilisation across both scheduled and general aviation operations. </p><p>A total of 40,260 arriving bags and 38,774 departing bags were processed demonstrating efficient baggage handling aimed at passenger comfort.</p><p>On the cargo front, NMIA handled 22.21 tonnes of cargo, underlining the airport’s integrated approach to passenger and cargo operations from the outset. In terms of connectivity, Delhi, Goa, and Bengaluru emerged as the top sectors.</p><p>With modern infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a focus on operational efficiency, NMIA continues to scale up services in a calibrated manner while maintaining high standards of safety, service quality, and passenger experience.</p>