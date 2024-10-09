Home
RBI retains FY25 growth forecast at 7.2%

Stressing that the Indian economy presents a picture of stability and strength, The RBI Governor said the balance between inflation and growth is well-poised and India’s growth story remains intact.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 08:06 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 08:06 IST
