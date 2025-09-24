MiG-21s to retire from IAF on Sep 26, ending six-decade service

<p>Chandigarh: The legendary Russian-origin MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been the backbone of Indian Air Force's combat fleet for over six decades, are finally set to retire from the IAF on September 26.</p><p>The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron, nicknamed "Panthers" will be given a farewell at the decommissioning ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force station.</p><p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, will be among those present on the occasion here on Friday.</p><p>The official culmination of MiG-21 operations is set for September 26 with a ceremonial flypast and decommissioning event in Chandigarh where the iconic fighter jet was first inducted in 1963, marking the closure of a historic chapter in India's air power.</p><p>A full dress rehearsal for this ceremony was held at the IAF station here on Wednesday.</p>.Soldier killed as Army, police resume hunt for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.<p>The MiG-21 fighter jets used to be the mainstay of the IAF for a long period of time. After its first induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21s to boost its overall combat prowess.</p><p>The fighter jets were the dominant platforms during 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.</p><p>The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as 2019 Balakot airstrikes.</p><p>Earlier, the IAF's MiG-21fighterjets made their last operational flights at the Nal Air Force Station in Rajasthan's Bikaner, a month ahead of the formal retirement ceremony slated here on Friday.</p>