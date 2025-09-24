<p>New Delhi: Senior leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>on Wednesday told a meeting of the extended <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cwc-meet">Congress Working Committee (CWC)</a> that “mini-hydrogen, hydrogen, uranium and plutonium bombs” are being readied for further exposing ‘vote chori’ in the next one month.</p><p>At the meeting held at the Bihar Congress headquarters ‘Sadaqat Bhavan’, a political resolution moved by General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh dealt with a variety of issues with ‘vote theft’ and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a> in Bihar getting prominence. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP considers Nitish a ‘burden’, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will fulfil ‘Golden Bihar’ dream, says Kharge.<p>A second resolution – an appeal to voters of Bihar – was also cleared by the extended CWC, which called the Nitish Kumar government of “not just ‘vote chori’ but ‘zameen (land) chori’ and ‘note chori’. </p><p>During his intervention, Ramesh told a press conference, Rahul mentioned ‘vote theft’ in detail. In reference to the resolution, Ramesh said, Rahul told the leaders that in the next one month, there will be more expose of the magnitude of “mini-hydrogen, hydrogen, uranium and plutonium bombs”.</p><p>Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said that the party is into the third programme on ‘vote chori’ campaign of collecting five crore signatures by October 15, which will be handed over to the Election Commission by October-end.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Vote chori', Trump's tariffs to figure in CWC meeting in Patna: State Congress chief.<p>Commending Rahul for “boldly exposing” the “brazen attempts” to “subvert” democracy, the resolution said the “shameless vote chori” and “irregularities” in electoral rolls have “shaken public belief” in the very foundations of Indian democracy.</p><p>“A government built on stolen mandates and rigged voter lists has no moral or political legitimacy. It is not based on public trust but on deceit…‘Vote Chori’ is inseparable from attacks on the Constitution, the economy, social justice, and national security. It is the single thread that exposes the regime’s illegitimacy and its actions,” it said.</p><p>The resolution also expressed its “dire apprehension” about SIR in Bihar while warning that once the poor, workers, backward classes and minorities are disenfranchised, they will also be deprived of their other rights – ration, housing, water, pension, healthcare facilities and even dignity.</p><p>Attacking the BJP-RSS’ “relentless attacks” on Constitution and the Republic, it alleged that “social justice is being trampled upon” by routinely eroding reservations through rampant privatisation and refusal to fill vacancies besides “widespread use of underhand tactics” like declaring candidates ‘Not Found Suitable’. </p><p>It said the Parliament is undermined while the CBI and ED have been “reduced to blunt instruments of political vendetta, deployed against anyone who challenges the Modi regime”. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Congress' Patna CWC to focus on polls campaign, 'vote chori'.<p>Claiming that the “economic devastation wrought by this government has plunged crores of Indians to despair”, it alleged that the government is “deliberately” pursuing policies that “favour only the Prime Minister’s close friends”.</p><p>“This government has turned a blind eye to the poor, the farmers, the workers, and the middle class alike - reserving compassion only for its crony friends,” he said.</p><p>The resolution also condemned the “systematic poisoning of the social fabric” by “perpetuating communal polarisation, deliberately creating hateful campaign material and engaging in the worst kind of rumor-mongering to demonise minorities”. </p><p>“Shameful attempts have been made at the highest levels of government to mainstream the RSS, an organisation which has consistently proved its lack of allegiance to the Indian Constitution,” it added. </p>