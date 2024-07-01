Enviro Infra Engineers files draft papers to mop up funds via IPO

New Delhi: Enviro Infra Engineers, which is involved in the development of turnkey projects of sewage treatment plants and sewerage system, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to garner funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The city-based company's proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 4.42 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 52.68 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed last week.

At present, promoters hold over 93 per cent stake in the company.