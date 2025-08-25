Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Ethereum crosses $4,900; could breach $5k mark soon

On Monday evening, the cryptocurrency was trading at over $4,615. This is the first time the cryptocurrency has touched the $4,900 mark after four years.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 13:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 13:38 IST
cryptocurrencyEthereum

Follow us on :

Follow Us