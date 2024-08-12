Explained | What REITs are and why they have come up in SEBI-Hindenburg row

The new Hindenburg report has taken potshots at SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, alleging that she had stakes in off-shore companies involved in the Adani 'scam'.

In its report, Hindenburg also questioned the watchdog's decision to amend REIT regulations, suggesting that these alterations led to the benefit of some entities, especially Blackstone.

SEBI, in a statement, has vehemently refuted these claims.

Here we take a look at what REITs are and how they're exactly connected to the fracas.